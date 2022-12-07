Waco-area news briefs: The Startup Gala to feature community leaders, local entrepreneurs

NE Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

There will be a presentation by OTJ Brazos Gateway Architects. For more information, call 254-652-9056.

Service of Consolation

A Service of Consolation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church, 1001 N. 18th-A St.

Christmas reminds many of loss, grief and loneliness. People who find themselves feeling weary this Christmas season are invited to attend for a time of quiet reflection, candle lighting and remembrance.

Lions Club pecan sale

Waco Founder Lions Club members are selling one-pound bags of shelled pecan halves from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays at the Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.

For more information, call 254-776-5341.

Bereaved parents group

The Waco “While We’re Waiting” Support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. People who have lost a child at any age are welcome. For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

MCC closes for break

McLennan Community College will be closed Saturday through Jan. 2 for the winter break. However, representatives from Advising & Career Services, Highlander Central and the Technology Help Desk will be available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12-15 to assist students attending the winter minimester and to help new and returning students with registration for the spring 2023 semester.

For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.

Startup Gala Saturday

Tickets are $200 for The Startup Gala, to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

The event will include community leaders, local entrepreneurs and Baylor University student athletes celebrating innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit of Waco, with cocktails, a gourmet dinner, live holiday jazz music and photo opportunities with Baylor student athletes. Baylor men's basketball head coach Scott Drew, local entrepreneurs and community leaders will speak.