Waco-area news briefs: Thursday panel discussion to focus on COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines subject of discussion

Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller will moderate a discussion on the COVID-19 vaccines at 7 p.m. Thursday at wccc.tv. Click on the “Live” button.

Dr. Terri A. Wood-Campbell, from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, will be the guest speaker, answering questions and sharing information about the new vaccines. Also included in the discussion will be Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry, District 1 Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, and Jimmy Hunter, pastor of Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waco.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.