Waco-area news briefs: Thursday panel discussion to focus on COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccines subject of discussion
Precinct 2 McLennan County Commissioner Pat Miller will moderate a discussion on the COVID-19 vaccines at 7 p.m. Thursday at wccc.tv. Click on the “Live” button.
Dr. Terri A. Wood-Campbell, from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, will be the guest speaker, answering questions and sharing information about the new vaccines. Also included in the discussion will be Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry, District 1 Waco City Council Member Andrea Barefield, former U.S. Rep. Chet Edwards, and Jimmy Hunter, pastor of Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Waco.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.
The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.
Texas Rally for Life Saturday
The Texas Rally for Life Saturday will not be at the steps of the State Capitol. This year’s rally will be a video livestream featuring speeches and updates from across Texas, including Waco.
Central Texans are invited to gather and watch the livestream from 2-4 p.m. under the carport of Care Net Pregnancy Center, 7110 New Sanger Ave. For 10 minutes between 3 and 3:30 p.m. the livestream will originate in Waco on the public right-of-way of Planned Parenthood.
Deborah McGregor of Care Net and John Pisciotta of Pro-Life Waco will be speaking. For questions, contact Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Floating Mercado Sunday
Floating Mercado, a monthly market at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave., is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature food, craft vendors and culture through local businesses. Mask guidelines will be enforced.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.