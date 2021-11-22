Waco-area news briefs: Thursday trash collection moved up a day

Cameron Park Zoo lights

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are date-specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Holiday specials Wednesday

The Waco Tribune-Herald will only produce an electronic edition Thursday, available to subscribers at wacotrib.com. All holiday advertising inserts will be included in the Wednesday print edition.

Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Subscribers can access the electronic edition for no extra charge Thursday and every day, accessed via wacotrib.com/activate.

Waco trash collection change

City of Waco offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.