Waco-area news briefs: Thursday trash collection moved up a day

Cameron Park Zoo lights
Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will feature Wild Lights, a holiday lights display, Friday through Jan. 9, with the exception of Christmas, Christmas Eve and New Year’s day. The display will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Tickets are date-specific. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
Holiday specials Wednesday
The Waco Tribune-Herald will only produce an electronic edition Thursday, available to subscribers at wacotrib.com. All holiday advertising inserts will be included in the Wednesday print edition.
Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving. Subscribers can access the electronic edition for no extra charge Thursday and every day, accessed via wacotrib.com/activate.
Waco trash collection change
City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Thursday’s trash collection will be picked up a day early. Friday’s trash collection will run as scheduled. The Cobbs recycling center and city landfill will be closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill will accept franchise haulers until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Normal operations resume Saturday at the landfill and Cobbs.
Waco Transit will not run routes on Thanksgiving Day.
City attractions will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday.
Community meal Thursday
The Salvation Army will have its Thanksgiving Day Community Meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 300 Webster Ave.
All are welcome at the traditional Thanksgiving feast.
For more information, call 254-756-7271.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.