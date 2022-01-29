Waco-area news briefs: Tickets on sale for MCC Foundation's Hearts in the Arts Gala

Hearts in the Arts Gala Feb. 24

The 20th annual Hearts in the Arts Gala, sponsored by the McLennan Community College Foundation, will be held Feb. 24 and feature a McLennan Theatre performance of “Little Shop of Horrors” at MCC's Ball Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $100 each and include drinks and dining at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m. Dessert will be served at intermission.

Gala reservations are due by Feb. 17. To make reservations, contact the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604 or reservations@mclennan.edu.

Father-daughter dance

Fathers and daughters can enjoy food, music, and crafts at a father-daughter dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway.

The theme of the dance is To the Moon and Back. Tickets cost $30 each, and the event is open to all ages.

For more information, email events@woodwaytexas.gov or call 254-399-9204.

Food distribution times, sites