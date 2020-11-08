Waco-area news briefs: Tip-off Luncheon Tuesday goes virtual

Virtual Tip-Off Luncheon Tuesday
The annual Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Tip-Off Luncheon will be held virtually at noon Tuesday.
Speakers will include head basketball coaches Scott Drew with the Baylor men, Kim Mulkey with the Baylor women, Kevin Gill with the McLennan Community College men and Ricky Rhodes with the MCC women. Cost is $20. For more information, call 57-5608.
No Veterans Day parade in Waco
The McLennan County Veterans Association has canceled the Veterans Day Parade scheduled this month because of concerns over COVID-19 and the flu season.
For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
NARFE chapter to meet Friday
The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Friday at Poppa Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.
All members are welcome.
MCC registration open
Registration is open for McLennan Community College’s winter minimester and spring semester.
Students planning to take classes during the winter minimester should register by 6 p.m. Dec. 14. Classes for the winter minimester run Dec. 15-31 and cover a full semester of work in about three weeks.
Spring semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Jan. 9, and classes will start Jan. 11.
Current students may register 24 hours a day, seven days a week through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu. Prospective students should visit www.mclennan.edu/admissions/become-a-student/index.html to learn how to become a student.
For more information, call 299-8622 or email highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Humane Society offers free adoptions
The Humane Society of Central Texas is offering free adoptions through Wednesday to manage the number of animals that have come into the Waco Animal Shelter in the past two weeks.
The community is encouraged to foster and adopt animals as soon as possible to prevent the euthanasia of shelter animals to make room for incoming animals.
Call 754-1454 for assistance in caring for strays or animals that owners can no longer afford to keep.
The Humane Society of Central Texas is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 5 p.m. on Saturdays at 2032 Circle Road.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
