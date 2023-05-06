Tornado remembrance walk

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Tornado Memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.

Mountainview meeting

The Mountainview Neighborhood Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at Vanguard College Preparatory School, 2517 Mount Carmel Drive.

Sanger Heights meeting

The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Blessing of the Bikes

As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation’s annual “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” campaign, Papa Joe’s Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.

Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, call 217-419-2958.

Gem and Mineral Show

The Waco Gem and Mineral Club Show will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for ages 7-17. Children 6 and under, as well as Scouts in uniform, get in free.

Library book club

The Waco-McLennan County Library’s monthly book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cricket’s Draft House & Grill, 211 Mary Ave., to discuss “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson. The book was the nominee for both Best Historical Fiction and Best Debut Novel in the Goodreads Choice Awards last year. No purchase is necessary, and new members are always welcome.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive Saturday, May 13.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday, May 13.

Post offices will be collecting food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities. Volunteers then sort through donated items to distribute them back out to the community to help feed families in need.

Splash pads open

Waco area splash pads have been turned on for the season. Hours are:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for Dewey Park, Chapel Park and Pecan Bottoms in Cameron Park.

4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for Kendrick Park, Mountainview Park and Oscar DuConge Park. Weekday hours will be extended once the school year ends.

Dog training class

Cen-tex Kennel Club is accepting registrations for its next dog training class, which will start Thursday and run for six weeks. The class focuses on teaching manners and control for everyday living, and will meet at 6:30 p.m. each Thursday at 703 S. Robinson Drive.

A Novice Rally class will also start Thursday.

For more information or to register, call Jeanie Davis at 254-717-5325.

Theatre summer camp

Waco High Theatre’s summer camp registration is open through Saturday, May 13.

For more information on the camp and program, email wacohightheatre@gmail.com.

Camp dates are June 5 through June 10.

Summer art camps

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., is offering several weeklong art camps this summer.

Full-day camps are scheduled June 12-16 and July 17-21 for students entering grades four-six and cost $250.

Half-day camps are scheduled June 20-23 and July 10-14 for students entering grades one-six and cost $100. Mornings and afternoons are available.

Full-day camps are scheduled July 24-28 and July 31-Aug. 4 for students entering grades seven and up, and cost $250.

To register, go to artcenterwaco.org/classes. For more information, email info@artcenterwaco.org.