Waco-area news briefs: Town hall meeting to focus on La Salle Avenue Overlay District

La Salle Avenue town hall
The La Salle Avenue steering committee will have an in-person town hall meeting about the La Salle Avenue Overlay District at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. An overview of the overlay district project will be provided with an opportunity for questions and answers.
For a link to participate virtually, call 254-750-5750.
First Guaranty blood drive
First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.
Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.
Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.
The menu will include brisket, chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans and dessert.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.
MCC ExpressPath open house
McLennan Community College will have an ExpressPath Open House from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in the China Spring High School cafeteria, 7301 N. River Crossing Road, highlighting an extensive list of certificate and occupational skills award options that can be completed in one year or less at MCC.
Representatives will be available to help new students complete the application and enrollment process. Interested individuals are encouraged to schedule an appointment for the open house at www.mclennan.edu/expresspath to ensure proper physical distancing. Face coverings will also be required.
For more information, contact Highlander Central at 254-299-8622 or highlandercentral@mclennan.edu.
Toastmasters 'speechathon'
Waco's four Toastmasters International chapters will host the 2021 Waco Toastmasters Speechathon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, live on Zoom.
For a Zoom meeting invitation to the event, send a registration email complete with name, email address and phone number to GaryLeeWebbTM@gmail.com.
