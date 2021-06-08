Waco-area news briefs: Town hall meeting to focus on La Salle Avenue Overlay District

La Salle Avenue town hall

The La Salle Avenue steering committee will have an in-person town hall meeting about the La Salle Avenue Overlay District at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave. An overview of the overlay district project will be provided with an opportunity for questions and answers.

For a link to participate virtually, call 254-750-5750.

First Guaranty blood drive

First Guaranty Bank will have a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at 7600 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Pam Lambert at 254-761-1004.

Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.

Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.

The menu will include brisket, chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans and dessert.

For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.