Waco-area news briefs: Toy drive to assist with Blue Santa project

In-person caregiver class

Healthy living for brain and body is the topic of a free in-person caregiver education program at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 243 of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.

Vonna Tindle, community liaison for Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will discuss steps to improve not only overall bodily health, but potentially reduce risks to brain health as well.

The program is offered by the Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with MCC Continuing Education. To register, call MCC at 254-299-8888.

Hewitt Library blood drive

Hewitt Public Library will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Patriot Court in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Traci Villa at 254-666-2442.

Toy drive Saturday

Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Park East horseshoe pits to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.