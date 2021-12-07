Waco-area news briefs: Toy drive to assist with Blue Santa project

In-person caregiver class
Healthy living for brain and body is the topic of a free in-person caregiver education program at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Room 243 of the Michaelis Academic Center at McLennan Community College.
Vonna Tindle, community liaison for Baylor Scott & White Hospice, will discuss steps to improve not only overall bodily health, but potentially reduce risks to brain health as well.
The program is offered by the Alzheimer’s Association in partnership with MCC Continuing Education. To register, call MCC at 254-299-8888.
Hewitt Library blood drive
Hewitt Public Library will host a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at 200 Patriot Court in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Traci Villa at 254-666-2442.
Toy drive Saturday
Heart of Texas Fishing will host a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Park East horseshoe pits to help the Robinson Police Department collect toys for Blue Santa kids and families in need.
The event will include a car show, and participants are encouraged to bring their hot rods or classic cars. The event will also feature a corn hole tournament, food and live music by local artists Jonna Mae and Micheal Saldana.
Youth Chorus concert
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas will present a Christmas sing-along concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Alban's Episcopal Parish Hall, 29th Street and Waco Drive.
Tickets are $6 and may be purchased at www.youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
Seating is limited and masks are required.
For more information, email info@youthchrousofcentraltexas.org.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.