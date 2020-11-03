Waco-area news briefs: Toys for Tots applications

Free COVID-19 tests using saliva method
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Here are the testing sites for this week. All times 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. All sites offer saliva tests, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test. Register at covidwaco.com.
Wednesday through Friday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Washington Avenue; Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Ave.; Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St.
Saturday: Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Antioch Community Church.
Sunday: Antioch Community Church.
Salvation Army seeks donations
The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal and distributes more than 150 meals per day. Donations of water are needed.
Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.
Free crisis counseling hotline
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, assisting survivors in reviewing their disaster recovery options, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Toys for Tots applications
Toys for Tots applications are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive. Applications for children 12 and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.
For more information, call 756-7271.
