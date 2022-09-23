Waco-area news briefs: Toys for Tots appointment letters now available

Toys for Tots letters

The Salvation Army is giving out appointment letters for Toys for Tots. Individuals must pick up their appointment letters for registration at the Family Thrift Store. Registration is Oct. 17 through Nov. 17.

Letters are available to pick up from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, as well as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at the Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Food handlers course

“Food Safety: It’s In Your Hands,” a food handlers course accredited by the Texas Department of State Health Services, will start at 10 a.m. Monday at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $20 per person.

To register, call 254-757-5180. Registration can also be done in-person the day of the course.

Mayborn Community Day

The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, is offering $1 admission with an valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Community Days are an opportunity to explore the museum's Discovery Center, Natural History Hall and Historic Village.

DNA genealogy program

The Central Texas Genealogy Society will host genetic genealogist Ryan Russell of Open Door Genetics at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library & Genealogy Center, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Attendees can learn how to get started with DNA testing to learn more about their families or find unknown ancestors. The program is free.

For additional information, call the library at 254-750-5945.

Parish festival Sunday

St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, 315 Jefferson Ave., will hold its parish festival and celebration at 1 p.m. Sunday. There will be many food stalls and fun activities for the whole family. The festival is free to enter.

Music and entertainment will be provided by Jose Luis Davila, Musicalísimo, Fuego Indio, 360 Band and Mariachi Espuelas de Plata.

Goodwill Gala

The 2022 Goodwill Gala will run from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday at The Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The event is a fundraiser for the Goodwill Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $145 and up.

For tickets, go to htgi.betterworld.org/events/2022-annual-goodwill-gala.