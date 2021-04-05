Waco-area news briefs: Trail Blazer Park to reopen Thursday

Trail Blazer Park to reopen

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation Department will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday to celebrate the reopening of Trail Blazer Park, following a $640,000 improvement project at the site.

The 11-acre neighborhood park, located at 1101 Harris Creek Road, opened in 2013 as the primary trailhead for the Cotton Belt Trail. Neighborhood growth surrounding the park has since expanded, demonstrating the increased need for neighborhood park amenities to serve a wider range of families and uses.

New park amenities include a pavilion, water fountain, trail lighting, seating, soccer goals, a nine-hole family disc golf course, a shaded playground with enhanced accessibility and access improvements with connectivity to Stageline Drive. Additionally, a bicycle repair station was donated earlier this year by Bicycle World.

For information, contact the Parks and Recreation office at 254-750-5980.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.