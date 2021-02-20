Waco-area news briefs: Trash collection update; food distribution scheduled Thursday

Food distribution

Central Texas Food Bank is planning a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

This special distribution is intended to get free food to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendees will receive an assortment of food which will vary depending on available supplies. The event is primarily designed as a drive-thru, but no one in need will be turned away.

The food bank needs volunteers for these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.

Recipients who are driving through are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Those arriving via public transportation or on foot should look for the designated walk-up area. Recipients without vehicles should bring containers to carry the food, as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry.

Conserve water, report all leaks

The city of Waco is asking the public to conserve water and report all active water leaks to 299-2489.