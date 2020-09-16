Waco-area news briefs: Tree-planting ceremony to honor COVID-19 victim

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tree-planting ceremony to honor COVID-19 victim

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, will sponsor a tree dedication Friday in memory of Phillip Perry, the immediate past principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, who was the first person to die from COVID-19 complications in McLennan County.

The dedication will start at 5 p.m. in the G.W. Carver Middle School Cafeteria. A memorial scholarship in Perry’s honor will also be awarded by the Professional Male Mentor Association. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.

Free COVID-19 testing planned

The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer three free COVID-19 testing events through next month, including drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Symptoms are not required to receive a test. All tests are free and conducted with a cheek swab.