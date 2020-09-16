Waco-area news briefs: Tree-planting ceremony to honor COVID-19 victim

Tree-planting ceremony to honor COVID-19 victim
The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, will sponsor a tree dedication Friday in memory of Phillip Perry, the immediate past principal of G.W. Carver Middle School, who was the first person to die from COVID-19 complications in McLennan County.
The dedication will start at 5 p.m. in the G.W. Carver Middle School Cafeteria. A memorial scholarship in Perry’s honor will also be awarded by the Professional Male Mentor Association. The public is invited to attend. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Free COVID-19 testing planned
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer three free COVID-19 testing events through next month, including drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday at Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1402 Elm Ave. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Symptoms are not required to receive a test. All tests are free and conducted with a cheek swab.
Walk-up testing, with no registration required, will be offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24-26 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave.
Another drive-thru testing event will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2 at Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services. Texans Recovering Together is managed through the Heart of Texas MHMR Center.
Services offered include helping disaster survivors understand their current situation, reducing stress and providing emotional support, promoting the use of development of coping strategies, and connecting survivors with other people and agencies who can help them in their recovery process.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.