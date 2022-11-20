Waco-area news briefs: Trib to publish e-edition only Thursday

Lights of West debuts

The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group.

Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.

'Under Poisoned Skies'

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary "Under Poisoned Skies" at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The film describes oil field flaring in Iraq, the resultant toxic emissions and associated childhood leukemia.

Vegan refreshments will be served. All are welcome, and the event is free. For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Singing Seniors Concert

Baylor Singing Seniors will present “Old Testament Themes and New Testament Gospel” at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Armstrong Browning Library at Baylor University.

The concert is free.

Trib holiday schedule

The Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Trib will publish Thursday in an electronic e-edition format only. There will not be a printed newspaper. Holiday sales circulars will be included in the Wednesday print edition.

Peace Lutheran Advent

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in the Hewitt area, will have its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27.

Some of the featured performers include a brass quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton; a piano duet by Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals; “Toccata in D minor” on organ by Barrett Shelton; and Jamie Espen accompanying the choir on flute.

The event will also feature the Peace Choir, the Peace Mixed Ensemble and Bells of Peace.

The performers will be accompanied by Roesing, Carol Emley, Becky Ritz, Hiram Solis on electric bass and Dale Hudspeth on percussion.

The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.