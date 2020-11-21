Waco-area news briefs: Trib's early Thanksgiving edition to include holiday specials

MCC closed for Thanksgiving

McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Friday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.

During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and Spring 2021 semesters through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.

Martin Museum to close for holidays

The Martin Museum of Art will be closed for the holidays starting Wednesday and will reopen Jan. 5.

Sculpture student Kirupa Sargunaraja, a graduating senior, is presenting a show through Tuesday.

Trib early Thanksgiving edition

The Tribune-Herald will publish an early Thanksgiving edition that will be available in stores Wednesday midday. It will include all of the holiday inserts.

Our regular Thanksgiving Day edition will also include the inserts, and will be home delivered Thursday morning.

