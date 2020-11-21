Waco-area news briefs: Trib's early Thanksgiving edition to include holiday specials

MCC closed for Thanksgiving
McLennan Community College will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday through Friday. Offices will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, but evening classes will be held.
During the holiday, current students may continue to register for the winter minimester and Spring 2021 semesters through WebAdvisor at www.mclennan.edu.
Martin Museum to close for holidays
The Martin Museum of Art will be closed for the holidays starting Wednesday and will reopen Jan. 5.
Sculpture student Kirupa Sargunaraja, a graduating senior, is presenting a show through Tuesday.
Trib early Thanksgiving edition
The Tribune-Herald will publish an early Thanksgiving edition that will be available in stores Wednesday midday. It will include all of the holiday inserts.
Our regular Thanksgiving Day edition will also include the inserts, and will be home delivered Thursday morning.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with state and city of Waco officials to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for the effort. All tests are saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following sites:
Sunday: Antioch Community Church, 505 N. 20th St, drive-thru.
Monday-Tuesday: Antioch Community Church; McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St, Parking Lot N, walk-up.
Wednesday: Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, walk-up.
Methodist Men fruitcake sale
The Waco Methodist Men’s group will sell Collin Street Bakery fruitcakes Monday through Dec. 24 at 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Pecan halves will also be available for $10 per pound. Text 292-8848 for delivery. All proceeds support local charities.
Women's Cubs selling poinsettias
The Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs is selling 6-inch poinsettias for $12 each. To place an order, call Pat at 855-0925.
The plants will be picked up after Thanksgiving at 2900 Bosque Blvd.
