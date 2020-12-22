Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald Christmas Day edition online only

City of Hewitt offices close at 3

City of Hewitt offices will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Trash pickup normally scheduled for Friday will be delayed one day, to Saturday.

Sykora pancake breakfast

Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Sykora Family Ford on Interstate-35 in West as a “to-go” event.

Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.

This year, because of COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles. They will also deliver to-go breakfast to residents in West.

As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora Family serves pancakes.

Christmas edition online only