Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald Christmas Day edition online only

City of Hewitt offices close at 3
City of Hewitt offices will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
Trash pickup normally scheduled for Friday will be delayed one day, to Saturday.
Sykora pancake breakfast
Sykora Family Ford’s 23rd Annual Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Sykora Family Ford on Interstate-35 in West as a “to-go” event.
Each year on Christmas Eve, Sykora Family Ford opens its doors to anyone for a free pancake breakfast. The dealership’s employees cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people. Everyone is invited, not just customers.
This year, because of COVID-19, the dealership will still welcome travelers for breakfast, delivering it directly to their vehicles. They will also deliver to-go breakfast to residents in West.
As in years past, the dealership will be closed while the Sykora Family serves pancakes.
Christmas edition online only
The Tribune-Herald Christmas Day and New Year’s Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.
Additionally, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.
Pandemic press conference
The city of Waco will host an online press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to give updates on local efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Waco Mayor Dillon Meek will be joined McLennan County Judge Scott Felton; Dr. Jackson Griggs, CEO of the Waco Family Health Center; Dr. Brian Becker with Ascension Providence; and Dr. Umad Ahmad with Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
The press conference will be telecast live on www.wccc.tv.
Municipal filing opens Jan. 13
Filing for placement on the May 1, 2021, municipal ballot in Hewitt will open Jan. 13 and continue through Feb. 12.
For more information, email City Secretary Lydia Lopez at citysecretary@cityofhewitt.com for more information.
