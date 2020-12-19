Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald Christmas Day edition online only

Christmas edition online only
The Tribune-Herald's Christmas Day and New Year's Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.
Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.
For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.
The regular printed editions resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.
Additionally, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.
Municipal filing opens Jan. 13
Filing for placement on the May 1, 2021, municipal ballot in Hewitt will open Jan. 13 and continues through Feb. 12.
For more information, email City Secretary Lydia Lopez at citysecretary@cityofhewitt.com.
Foster Festivus deadline Wednesday
The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.
Animals can be picked up from the shelter, 2032 Circle Road, through Wednesday and cared for through at least Jan. 4. Kennels are available to borrow.
For more information, call 754-1454.
City offices closed for Christmas
City of Waco offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.
• Solid Waste Services will run collection routes as usual Thursday. Friday’s trash will be collected early, on Wednesday. The Solid Waste Offices and Cobbs Convenience Center will be closed both days, and the landfill will be closed Friday.
• The Waco-McLennan County Library System will be closed Thursday and Friday. The libraries will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.
• Waco Transit System will run regular service Thursday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle will run service untill 6 p.m. Thursday. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day. Transit Administration offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.
• Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Christmas Day. The attractions will all reopen Saturday.
