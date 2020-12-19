Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald Christmas Day edition online only

Christmas edition online only

The Tribune-Herald's Christmas Day and New Year's Day editions will be online only. No print edition will be distributed on those holidays.

Subscribers can access the electronic edition at no additional charge by registering and activating their online account at wacotrib.com/activate if they have not already done so.

For more information, call 757-6916 or 757-5802.

The regular printed editions resume Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, respectively.

Additionally, the Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Friday in observance of Christmas Day.

Municipal filing opens Jan. 13

Filing for placement on the May 1, 2021, municipal ballot in Hewitt will open Jan. 13 and continues through Feb. 12.

For more information, email City Secretary Lydia Lopez at citysecretary@cityofhewitt.com.

Foster Festivus deadline Wednesday

The Humane Society of Central Texas has launched Foster Festivus, a program designed to ensure every animal at the shelter is placed in a home over the holidays.