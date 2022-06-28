Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald free online through July 4; no print edition Monday

TSA PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration will host TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday at Waco Regional Airport.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids and gels bag in a carry-on.

To register and schedule an appointment, go to tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. The application fee is $85.

WFD collecting fans

The Waco Fire Department is continuing its Cool the Heat program, benefiting Waco’s most vulnerable residents during extreme heat emergencies.

New fans may be donated at any fire station. Fans will be distributed by Mission Waco to individuals and families who need them most.

For more information, call 254-750-1740.

Field of Flags

Williams Creek Baptist Church will have its ninth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event Monday at 12525 Elk Road, at the intersection of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 between Axtell and Mart.

There will be a flag ceremony at 11:30 a.m., followed by a hot dog meal with homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m.

Patriotic readings

The McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will have its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights at noon Friday on the Fifth Street steps of the McLennan County Courthouse.

Tribune-Herald free online

The Waco Tribune-Herald office will be closed Monday in observance of Independence Day. Monday's edition will be online only.

The Trib's online edition will be free through July 4, sponsored by RV Station, including the daily e-edition and all stories posted at wacotrib.com.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.