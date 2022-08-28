Waco-area news briefs: Tribune-Herald online-only on Labor Day

New exhibit at West museum

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will open a new exhibit, “Wild Wild West,” on Thursday.

The exhibit tells the town’s lesser known history, including stories of Bonnie and Clyde, plus Frank Hammer’s search, the Ku Klux Klan’s presence, bandits and the story of a spring-fed well that feeds, among other things, Playdium Pool. The exhibit also tells the story of Prohibition in West.

The exhibit will run through Nov. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.

For more information, call Nancy Hykel at 254-755-6762.

Dog training classes

Dog training classes from Cen-Tex Kennel Club will start Thursday. For more information, call Thea Sperline at 406-439-7157. The classes teach manners and control for daily living.

Waco Walks to tour VA

Waco Walks will have a narrated walk at 9 a.m. Sept. 17 on the grounds of Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive. Participants will meet in the Building 2 parking lot.

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

Taylor Museum open house

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum, 701 Jefferson Ave., will host a free open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10.

The event will include food, games, entertainment and kids activities.

For more information, call 254-752-4774.