Waco-area news briefs: Trunk or treat Wednesday at Hart-Patterson complex

Bell ringers wanted

The Salvation Army of Waco is looking for volunteers — individuals, groups, and businesses — to ring bells this Christmas season. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of The Salvation Army’s primary annual fundraising efforts. Funds collected support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year in McLennan County.

Volunteer opportunities for bell ringers begin Nov. 11 and run through Dec. 24, Mondays through Saturdays. To volunteer, please visit www.registertoring.com.

For more information, call Dinah Mills at 254-756-7271.

Brazos Forum

The 36th annual Brazos Forum will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mayborn Museum Theatre, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Speakers will share their expertise on “Enduring American Symbols” which include the historical aspects of the White House, the history and protocol of Arlington National Cemetery with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels, and the National Mall with its many monuments and memorials. The event will include a catered lunch, professional entertainment and concluding remarks by Wacoan David Smith. First-time attendees receive discounted pricing.

For more information or to register, email Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net, call 254-717-7591, or go to brazosforum.org.

Master Gardeners lunch

McLennan County Master Gardeners will hold Lunch with the Masters from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at MCC’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, Room 105.

The presenters are Sandy Katz and Jeanette Kelly, both Master Gardeners since 2004.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Trunk or treat Wednesday

South Waco Community Center and the city of Waco will host a trunk or treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hart-Patterson Track & Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave.

Kids should wear their favorite Halloween costumes and bring a bag for goodies while enjoying a family-friendly evening of fun. Admission is free.

For information, call South Waco Community Center at 254-750-8650 or the city at 254-750-5875.

NARFE meeting

The Waco Chapter of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will meet at noon Thursday in the meeting room at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

All active and retired federal employees are welcome.