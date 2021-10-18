Waco-area news briefs: Trunk or Treat Wednesday at Hart-Patterson track complex

Trunk or Treat Wednesday

South Waco Community Center and the city of Waco Athletics Department will have a free Trunk or Treat event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex parking lot, 3113 Clay Ave.

For information, call South Waco Community Center at 254-750-8650 or the athletics department at 254-750-5875.

Pumpkin decorating contest

The city of Waco Parks and Recreation Department is seeking entries to its annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest.

Entries are due by 5 p.m. Friday, and can be dropped off at the following locations: Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.; Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St.; or South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners' Lunch with the Masters is Wednesday at MCC Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive, from noon to 2 p.m.

Rianna Alvarado-Palmer and the Farmers Market gang are bringing a presentation about how to create fun in your garden with easily found supplies and beautiful plants.