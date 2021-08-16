 Skip to main content
Waco-area news briefs: TSA pre-check enrollment at Waco Regional Airport
Waco-area news briefs: TSA pre-check enrollment at Waco Regional Airport

TSA Pre-Check enrollment

Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck program at Waco Regional Airport through Friday.

The “pop-up” office will be located inside the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area. The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Visit www.tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport, or a driver’s license and a birth certificate copy. The enrollment process must be completed in person.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks and is valid for five years.

Veterans luncheon Wednesday

All veterans are invited to the 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a special tribute to Desert Storm veterans, recognizing 30 years since that war. Enjoy a free barbecue meal with all the trimmings.

Kiwanis Seniors member orientation

Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors Vice President Hazel Martin will present a new member orientation Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.

The orientation is designed to let new members, and anyone interested in joining, discover what the Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors is all about. For questions, email sandra_crevier@sbcglobal.net.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

