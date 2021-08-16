Waco-area news briefs: TSA pre-check enrollment at Waco Regional Airport

TSA Pre-Check enrollment

Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck program at Waco Regional Airport through Friday.

The “pop-up” office will be located inside the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area. The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Visit www.tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport, or a driver’s license and a birth certificate copy. The enrollment process must be completed in person.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks and is valid for five years.

Veterans luncheon Wednesday

All veterans are invited to the 10th annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.