Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment in Waco

TSA PreCheck enrollment

Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. May 24-28 at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive.

The pop-up office will be in the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.

The application allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll in an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag in a carry-on in select TSA airport screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide.

Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check, or certified or cashier’s check.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks, which is valid for five years.