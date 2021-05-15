Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment in Waco

TSA PreCheck enrollment
Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. May 24-28 at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive.
The pop-up office will be in the lobby of the terminal building in the baggage claim area.
The application allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll in an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag in a carry-on in select TSA airport screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide.
Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport or a driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.
The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check, or certified or cashier’s check.
Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks, which is valid for five years.
For more information, call 750-8657 or email joelm@wacotx.gov.
Shower for Care Net Saturday
American Heritage Girls Troop TX-4123 will host a shower for Care Net, 800 W. Waco Drive, from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
The shower is come-and-go. Attendees may stay for refreshments and a tour or just drop off a gift. Care Net needs any size Pampers, especially size 5 and 6, formula and wipes, or any item a new mother would need. Clients who attend appointments and classes earn points to shop for new items in the Care Net Store.
For more information, call 254-722-1330.
NAACP conference Monday
Waco NAACP will present “Who Let George Zimmerman Go?” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom event is part of the group’s criminal justice series. William Snowden, founder of The Juror Project, will explain the importance of showing up for jury duty, how some prosecutors try to eliminate jurors and the factors at play in removing diversity from juries.
The Zoom ID is 926 2800 0095. For more information, call 254-733-5261.
