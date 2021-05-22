Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment opens Monday at Waco airport

TSA PreCheck enrollment

Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive, this week from Monday through Friday. Times are 9 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m.

The “pop-up” office is located inside the terminal building in the baggage claim area.

The application allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll in an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag in a carry-on in select TSA airport screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in the program nationwide.

Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport or driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate.

The application fee is $85. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks and is valid for five years.

For more information, contact Joel Martinez at 750-8657 or joelm@wacotx.gov.

Medicare class Tuesday