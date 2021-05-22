Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment opens Monday at Waco airport

TSA PreCheck enrollment
Residents of Waco will be able to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program at Waco Regional Airport, 7909 Karl May Drive, this week from Monday through Friday. Times are 9 a.m. until noon and 1-5 p.m.
The “pop-up” office is located inside the terminal building in the baggage claim area.
The application allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll in an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, keep their laptop in its case, and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids bag in a carry-on in select TSA airport screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in the program nationwide.
Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. This can either be a current U.S. passport or driver’s license and a copy of their birth certificate.
The application fee is $85. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks and is valid for five years.
For more information, contact Joel Martinez at 750-8657 or joelm@wacotx.gov.
Medicare class Tuesday
The Area Agency on Aging hosts a free Medicare education class Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Heart of Texas Council on Government office, 1514 S. New Road.
This is an educational class on Medicare, Social Security, supplemental insurance and Medicare Advantage plans for anyone at or near age 65. The classes are designed for attendees to ask questions about the federal programs.
Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Sunset Memorial Observation
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1012 and Special Forces Association Chapter 93 will hold the annual Sunset Memorial Observation at the Waco Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at the intersection of Washington Avenue and University Parks Drive, at 6 p.m. Friday.
It will include military honors for the 83 Waco-area citizens killed in action during the Vietnam War. Family members and friends may also honor former military members who have recently passed away.
For more information, call Gary Urban at 715-6560.
