Waco-area news briefs: TSA PreCheck enrollment to start Monday at Waco Regional Airport

TSA PreCheck enrollment

The Transportation Security Administration will offer TSA PreCheck enrollment at Waco Regional Airport from Monday through July 1.

The “pop-up” office will be in the terminal building in the baggage claim area.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt, and to keep their laptop in its case.

To register and schedule an appointment, go to tsa.gov/precheck. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship, either be through a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of a birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid with either a credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash or personal checks are not accepted.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number via U.S. mail within two weeks, and it will be valid for five years.

City cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will open the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a cooling center to assist area residents with relief from the heat. Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

The center will be open from 1-7 p.m. Friday and from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Greater Zion food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

