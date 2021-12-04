Waco-area news briefs: TSA to conduct PreCheck registration event at Waco Regional Airport

TSA PreCheck registration

The Transportation Security Administration will conduct a PreCheck program Monday through Friday this week at Waco Regional Airport. There will be a pop-up office in the lobby of the terminal building, in the baggage claim area.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in its case; and keep their 3-1-1 compliant liquids-and-gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

Visit tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Eligible documents include a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of a birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.

The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.

Christmas concert