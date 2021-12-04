Waco-area news briefs: TSA to conduct PreCheck registration event at Waco Regional Airport

TSA PreCheck registration
The Transportation Security Administration will conduct a PreCheck program Monday through Friday this week at Waco Regional Airport. There will be a pop-up office in the lobby of the terminal building, in the baggage claim area.
The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck, an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their laptop in its case; and keep their 3-1-1 compliant liquids-and-gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.
Visit tsa.gov/precheck to register and schedule an appointment. Applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizenship. Eligible documents include a current U.S. passport, or driver’s license and a copy of a birth certificate. The enrollment process must be completed in person at the enrollment location for the proper paperwork and fingerprints to be collected.
The application fee is $85 and can be paid during the enrollment appointment with either a credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check.
Christmas concert
The Baylor Singing Seniors, under the direction of Phillip Sitton, will present "Melodies of the Seasons" at 4 p.m. Sunday at Woodway United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive.
Roof repair applications
Grassroots Community Development is accepting applications for its roof repair program to help low-income families. The organization has enough funding to repair about 22 roofs.
Applications are being accepted through Dec. 17, with assessment in December and January.
For more information, call Brian Shavers at 254-235-7358, ext. 210.
