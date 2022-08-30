Waco-area news briefs: TSTC summer commencement at Base

Waco MPO to meet Thursday

The Technical Advisory Committee of the Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Transit Administration Building, 301 S. Eighth St., Suite 100.

Updates and information regarding an SS4A grant application and local match, Carbon Reduction Program and project selection framework, National Electric Vehicle Plan and the MPO Strategic Plan Work Group will be discussed, as well as updates on significant highway construction in the Waco area.

New exhibit at West museum

The History of West Museum, 112 E. Oak St. in West, will open a new exhibit Thursday titled “Wild Wild West.”

The exhibit tells the town’s lesser known history, including stories of Bonnie and Clyde, plus Frank Hamer’s search, the Ku Klux Klan’s presence, bandits and the story of a spring-fed well that feeds, among other things, Playdium Pool. The exhibit will run through Nov. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and admission is free.

For more information, call Nancy Hykel at 254-755-6762.

Electronic edition Monday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.

The Trib will publish an electronic edition only.

Print subscribers can active their digital subscription at no additional cost at wacotrib.com/activate.

TSTC commencement

Texas State Technical College will hold summer commencement at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Base facility at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

More than 300 graduates will participate.

Waco Links Fellowship

Waco Links Fellowship will meet at noon Thursday at Uncle Dan's BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.

Dr. Rich Hurley will be the guest speaker.