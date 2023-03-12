Free legal clinic Monday

Greater Waco Legal Services will offer its monthly free legal clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Presbyterian Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made by calling 254-733-2828 or emailing staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCulloch House, Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue.

Master Gardener Jeanette Kelly will be the guest speaker. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Turnersville 42 tournament

The Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market Road 182 north of Gatesville, will hold a 42 domino tournament as a fundraiser on March 25.

Entry fee is $10 per player. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by play at 1 p.m.

Lunch is $12 per person, $6 for kids 6 and under, and will be served at noon. Players eat for half price.

For information, for to get a partner, call 254-494-0110 or 254-494-0010 and leave a message. The tournament entry form is available at www.tvillecc.com.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco’s annual celebration banquet will start at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4401 Bosque Blvd.

The keynote speaker is Alan Graham, founder and CEO of Austin’s Mobile Loaves & Fishes.

The event will start with a reception and program exhibits, followed by dinner at 6.

Individual tickets are $60 at brushfire.com/missionwaco, and sponsorships are available. For more information, call Joyce Brammer at 254-753-4900.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners’ March Lunch with the Masters program will run from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Mark Barnett and a panel will present on gardening in drought conditions, plus favorite garden tools and how to use them.

For more information, call the McLennan County Agrilife Extension office at 254-757-5180.

Down Syndrome walk

The ninth annual Walk For Down Syndrome is scheduled for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.

Registration is $12, and can be completed at eventbrite.com.