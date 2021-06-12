Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT announces Behrens Circle, Wheeler Street closures

TxDOT lists Behrens Circle closure
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the east and westbound lanes of Behrens Circle/Wheeler Street from the northbound frontage road to Hogan Lane and Hogan Lane from Montrose Street to Behrens Circle/Wheeler Street at 9 a.m. Monday for utility work. The roadways are expected to reopen Monday afternoon.
Additionally, east and westbound Business 77 closures have been shifted to daytime. Alternating lane closures of east and westbound Business 77 where they cross under Interstate 35 are planned from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Wednesday for work on the northbound I-35 overpass.
Fall prevention class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance — Falls Prevention from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.
The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
McCulloch House Family Funday
Historic Waco Foundation will have Flag Day Family Funday from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House Museum, 407 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $10.
Celebrate Flag Day with activities for children and fun for the whole family.
Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Avenue. A detailed route map is available at the chamber website.
Lake Whitney bridge closed
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are closing the Highway 174 bridge over Lake Whitney because of high water on the roadway. The bridge will remain closed until water has receded below the bottom of the bridge.
The road will be closed to through traffic at Farm-to-Market Road 933 in Hill County and Farm-to-Market Road 56 in Bosque County. Traffic is encouraged to use F.M. 933 and F.M. 56 down to Farm-to-Market Road 1713 to cross the lake. Signs will be in place to direct traffic to alternate routes.
