Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT announces Behrens Circle, Wheeler Street closures

Juneteenth Parade Saturday

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at Quinn Campus, 1020 Elm Avenue. A detailed route map is available at the chamber website.

Lake Whitney bridge closed

Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews are closing the Highway 174 bridge over Lake Whitney because of high water on the roadway. The bridge will remain closed until water has receded below the bottom of the bridge.

The road will be closed to through traffic at Farm-to-Market Road 933 in Hill County and Farm-to-Market Road 56 in Bosque County. Traffic is encouraged to use F.M. 933 and F.M. 56 down to Farm-to-Market Road 1713 to cross the lake. Signs will be in place to direct traffic to alternate routes.

