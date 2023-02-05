Loop 340 lane closures

The Texas Department of Transportation plans full main lane closures Monday and Tuesday nights on Highway 6/Loop 340 for the mall-to-mall project.

Full westbound closures will start at 7 p.m. Monday and conclude at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Westbound closures will run from North Old Robinson Road to the on-ramp just before Beverly Drive, including sections of frontage road, on-ramps and the direct connector from northbound I-35 to westbound Highway 6.

Various eastbound closures will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday and conclude at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Eastbound closures will run from the off-ramp to Exchange Parkway to the off-ramp just past Bagby Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp just before Bagby also will be closed.

The schedule is dependent on weather.

Bound for the Brave 5K

A Bound For The Brave 5K/10K Run will start at 8 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Woodway Public Safety Department, 920 Estates Drive.

All proceeds will be donated to the Texas Police Chiefs Association Foundation and the Heart of Texas 100 Club to assist families of first responders who were injured or killed in the line of duty.

Registration costs $30. To sign up, go to discoverwoodway.com/events or runsignup.com.

'42' domino tournament

The annual Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council “42” Domino Tournament will be held Feb. 19 at the Westphalia Community Parish Hall on Highway 320 in Westphalia. Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by play at 12:30. Each player will draw for a partner between rounds and will play four 30-minute rounds. Cost is $5 per player.

For more information, call 254-721-4443 or 254-985-2510.

Free legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services’ monthly free legal clinic will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Indian Spring Middle School, 500 N. University Parks Drive.

The clinic provides free 20-30 minute consultations on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, call 254-733-2828 or email staff@greaterwacolegalservices.org.