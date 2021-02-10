Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT pretreating bridges as winter weather precaution

TxDOT pretreating bridges in area

Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews in the Waco District are applying pretreatment to bridges, overpasses and problem areas districtwide in preparation for anticipated wintry weather. Operations will continue Saturday as crews will apply pretreatment to all lanes districtwide.

Pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent ice and snow from adhering as precipitation falls onto a road’s surface. Because of their elevation, bridges and overpasses are pretreated because they experience freezing temperatures first.

TxDOT encourages motorists to stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways.

Baylor to host People’s Law School

The People’s Law School at Baylor Law School will return for its 16th consecutive year from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday in an all-virtual format. Since 2005, the People’s Law School, offered free to the community, has helped thousands of Central Texas residents learn about their legal rights and responsibilities at more than 250 individual sessions.