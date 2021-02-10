Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT pretreating bridges as winter weather precaution

TxDOT pretreating bridges in area
Texas Department of Transportation maintenance crews in the Waco District are applying pretreatment to bridges, overpasses and problem areas districtwide in preparation for anticipated wintry weather. Operations will continue Saturday as crews will apply pretreatment to all lanes districtwide.
Pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent ice and snow from adhering as precipitation falls onto a road’s surface. Because of their elevation, bridges and overpasses are pretreated because they experience freezing temperatures first.
TxDOT encourages motorists to stay back at least 200 feet from vehicles treating roadways.
Baylor to host People’s Law School
The People’s Law School at Baylor Law School will return for its 16th consecutive year from 9:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday in an all-virtual format. Since 2005, the People’s Law School, offered free to the community, has helped thousands of Central Texas residents learn about their legal rights and responsibilities at more than 250 individual sessions.
The People’s Law School will offer 16 classes on a variety of legal topics. Several of this year’s courses have a specific focus on COVID-19-related legal issues including civil liberties and the top scams seen during the pandemic. Other courses focus on issues such as consumer rights, small businesses, landlord-tenant rights, retirement planning, wills, elder law, employment law and family law.
Each course will be taught by a Baylor law professor or licensed attorney. To register and view the complete course list, go to www.baylor.edu/law/PLS. Registration will close at noon Friday.
District 2 bulk waste collection
Waco Solid Waste will collect bulky waste from District 2 residents curbside starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.
The service is free. A map showing the District 2 boundaries can be found on the city’s website. Residents are asked to make sure it is clear what should be picked up.
Items that will not be collected include scrap tires; appliances that contain refrigerant; liquids including paint; construction materials such as fencing, tiles or roofing materials; and sand, dirt or rocks.
For more information, call 299-2612.
