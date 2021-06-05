Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to close Business 77 at I-35 this week

Blood pressure program
Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will kick off a blood pressure monitoring program Monday. The four-month program helps people with high blood pressure monitor and learn to control hypertension. Participants are given a blood pressure monitor and they record their blood pressure two times a month, meet with trained YMCA staff and attend monthly nutrition seminars.
Cost the program is $45 for YMCA members and $55 for nonmembers.
For more information, call Crystal Hernandez at 254-776-6612.
Children’s theatre camp
Registration is underway for the Waco Children’s Theatre’s summer performing arts camp, scheduled for June 14-30 at Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. The camp for children 6 to 19 years of age will feature classes in music, movement, art and acting with a performance of the musical “Bye Bye Birdie.”
For registration information, call director Linda Haskett at 254-776-0707.
Camp registration
ongoing
Registration is ongoing for summer camps at Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers.
Kids ages 5-13 can enjoy a variety of fun activities including field trips, arts and crafts, games, outdoor activities and more.
The registration fee is $75 per child, in addition to session fees. Camps take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on the following dates: Session 1 is June 14-July 2, $195; Session 2 is July 6-20, $260; and Session 3 is Aug. 2-20, $195.
To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684; Dewey at 254-750-8677; or South Waco at 254-750-8650.
Business 77 at I-35
closure
The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of Business 77 where they cross under Interstate 35 next week to remove the northbound I-35 overpass. Eastbound Business 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Westbound Business 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Eastbound drivers on Business 77 will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at Forrest Street. Westbound drivers on Business 77 will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at Waco Drive/U.S. 84.
