Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to close Business 77 at I-35 this week

The registration fee is $75 per child, in addition to session fees. Camps take place from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on the following dates: Session 1 is June 14-July 2, $195; Session 2 is July 6-20, $260; and Session 3 is Aug. 2-20, $195.

To register, call Bledsoe-Miller at 254-750-8684; Dewey at 254-750-8677; or South Waco at 254-750-8650.

Business 77 at I-35

closure

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close all lanes of Business 77 where they cross under Interstate 35 next week to remove the northbound I-35 overpass. Eastbound Business 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday. Westbound Business 77 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Eastbound drivers on Business 77 will be directed to the southbound frontage road where they can turn around at Forrest Street. Westbound drivers on Business 77 will be directed to the northbound frontage road where they can turn around at Waco Drive/U.S. 84.

