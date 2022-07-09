Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to close lane along Spring Valley Road Monday and Tuesday

Spring Valley lane closed

The Texas Department of Transportation will close one lane of Spring Valley Road in Hewitt from Judy Drive to Westhill Drive on Monday and Tuesday to install drainage structures. Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the one-lane, two-way configuration. Motorists should expect delays in the area.

The closure and roadwork are part of TxDOT’s project that will reconstruct Farm-to-Market Road 2113, of widening the pavement to include 10-foot-wide shoulders and a 14-foot-wide continuous left turn lane.

City cooling center

The city of Waco and Waco–McLennan County Office of Emergency Management are offering a cooling center from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Cold bottles of water and chairs will be provided.

Stargazing party July 23

Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a stargazing party from 8 to 10 p.m. July 23. The event is free, but space is limited. To reserve space, email waco_info@nps.gov.

Retired park ranger Larry Smith, a dark sky expert, will be the host. Visitors can view stars, planets and much more. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather and wear comfortable shoes. Flashlights are recommended. Lights with a red filter are preferable.

Film festival screening

Deep in the Heart Film Festival will screen the short film, "A Little Dead," at 8 p.m. July 23 at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave., as part of the festival's "Saturday Night Fright" block of short films. It is a suspense/horror film with strong mental health themes throughout.

General admission tickets are $10, $5 for students and military members.