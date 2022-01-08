Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to install barriers for Highway 6 project

Mission Waco MLK Day events
Mission Waco will have its annual events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.
Performances and speakers are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., before a free lunch, a panel of local church leaders speaking from 11:45 to 1, and a variety of community service projects from 1:15 to 3:30.
There is no cost, and anyone can attend any portion of the day. Email groups@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900 for more information.
Caregiver class forming
The Area Agency on Aging will start a Stress-Busting class designed for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free and will meet at the same time for nine weeks.
To enroll, call 254-723-2876.
Pro-Life Waco meeting
It Takes a Family founder Monica Cline will speak during a Pro-Life Waco meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.
For more information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.
TxDOT installing barriers
Texas Department of Transportation crews will install low-profile barriers on Loop 340 at the Beverly Drive U-turn and the U-turn near Imperial Drive beginning at 7 p.m. Monday.
The work will require intermittent closures controlled by flaggers. The barrier installation will protect workers as they start on a new overpass above the railroad tracks. The work is for the mall-to-mall project, a $46 million addition of continuous frontage roads along State Highway 6 from U.S. Highway 84 to Bagby Avenue.
