Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to install barriers for Highway 6 project

Mission Waco MLK Day events

Mission Waco will have its annual events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Jubilee Theatre, 1319 N. 15th St.

Performances and speakers are scheduled from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m., before a free lunch, a panel of local church leaders speaking from 11:45 to 1, and a variety of community service projects from 1:15 to 3:30.

There is no cost, and anyone can attend any portion of the day. Email groups@missionwaco.org or call 254-753-4900 for more information.

Caregiver class forming

The Area Agency on Aging will start a Stress-Busting class designed for caregivers of patients with chronic conditions from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Monday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. The class is free and will meet at the same time for nine weeks.

To enroll, call 254-723-2876.

Pro-Life Waco meeting

It Takes a Family founder Monica Cline will speak during a Pro-Life Waco meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.