U.S. 84 public meeting

The Texas Department of Transportation will conduct a public meeting from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at SpringHill Suites, 200 Colonnade Parkway in Woodway, to update design plans for the Highway 84 corridor project in Waco.

TxDOT will receive public comment on updated design plans for proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 84, from Hewitt Drive to Lake Air Drive in Waco.

Proposed improvements to U.S. 84 include widening to three main lanes in each direction, adding auxiliary lanes, reconstructing frontage roads and bridges, constructing intersection improvements, reconfiguring exit and entrance ramps, constructing flyover bridges at the interchange between Highway 84 and State Highway 6, and improving pedestrian access.

April 19 press conference

Four scholars and a Branch Davidian survivor will take part in a press conference, organized by the Reunion Institute, at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Taylor Museum of Waco History, 701 Jefferson Ave. They will discuss interactions between federal agents, news media and Branch Davidians during the deadly 1993 raid and standoff, and how the situation could have been resolved peacefully.

Speakers will include J. Phillip Arnold, historian and director of the Reunion Institute; James Tabor, a retired religious studies professor at the University or North Carolina at Charlotte; David Thibodeau, a Branch Davidian survivor, author and speaker; Catherine Wessinger, a professor of the history of religions at Loyola University in New Orleans; and Stuart Wright, a professor of sociology at Lamar University.

Each speaker will briefly present new insights, based on research, into the conflict, then take questions from reporters.

‘Waco Rising’ discussion

Fabaled Bookshop, 215 S. Fourth St., will host a book discussion with Baylor University professor Bob Darden and Kevin Cook, author of the book “Waco Rising: David Koresh, the FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

RSVP at eventbrite.com.

MCC ballpark celebration

The McLennan Community College Foundation will host "Light the Night" Wednesday at MCC's Bosque River Ballpark. The event will celebrate the completion of field improvements including turf and lights on both the baseball and softball fields, and the dedication of the baseball field as McClinton Field at Bosque River Ballpark.

The festivities will start at 3 p.m. with the opening game of the Highlanders’ baseball doubleheader against Grayson College. The ceremony and field dedication will follow at about 6 p.m., followed by game two under the lights.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

Waco Rose Society

The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave. Melody Fitzgerald, a Master Gardener and garden columnist for Waco Today magazine, will speak on several topics and answer questions about garden and plant problems.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Dean Highland meeting

The Dean Highland Neighborhood Association will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Dean Highland Elementary School, 3300 Maple Ave.

Car show benefit

A free car show benefitting the Alzheimer’s Association will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Heartis Senior Living Center, 5317 Speegleville Road.

Vehicles from the Heart of Texas Old Car Club will be available for viewing, and there will be live music by The Morticians and food.

Arboretum to reopen April 29

The city of Woodway will celebrate the reopening of the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., as part of "Arbo Fest" from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 29.

The event will include live music, food trucks, a vendor market and family activities.

Admission is free. Parking will be available at the Pavilion parking lot, Woodway Family Center and Woodway City Hall.

Salvation Army needs help

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers May 1 through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

Groups, churches, associations, older families and groups of friends are invited to adopt a day each week to help The Salvation Army feed more than 1,800 dinners a month.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. Volunteers can be 16 years of age with parental supervision while serving, or a minimum of 18 years of age.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.