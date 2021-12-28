Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT to start Waco's winter weather preparations Thursday

TxDOT prepares for winter weather

Texas Department of Transportation crews in the Waco District will start ice prevention operations Thursday morning. With the potential mix of subfreezing temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, TxDOT maintenance crews will be mobilized and proactively pretreating structures. Elevated structures such as bridges and overpasses experience freezing temperatures first.

Crews will be pretreating heavily traveled highways including Interstate 35, Interstate 14 in Bell County, State Highway 6 and U.S. Highway 84. The pretreatment is a brine solution that lowers the freezing point of the moisture on a roadway’s surface, which can help keep ice from forming.

Maintenance workers will continue to monitor the forecast and adjust operations as conditions warrant.

Bellmead H-E-B blood drive

H-E-B in Bellmead, 801 N. Interstate 35, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Gloria Wilson at 254-799-0253.

Safe ride, free tow