Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT treating bridges to prepare for inclement weather

TxDOT treating bridges in case of snow
Starting Friday morning, TxDOT maintenance crews will be applying pretreatment to bridges and overpasses districtwide in preparation for the upcoming winter weather this weekend. TxDOT’s Waco District includes McLennan, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Hamilton, Hill, Bosque, and Coryell counties. Additionally, the mainlanes through the Interstate 35 construction project in Waco will be pretreated.
The pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent the ice and snow from adhering as precipitation falls on a road’s surface. Maintenance crews will pretreat all overpasses and bridges in the counties mentioned because those elevated roadway portions experience freezing temperatures first.
Young Marines registration sessions
The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, interested in joining the program. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at 3310 N. 15-A St.
For more information, call 405-0649.
Crisis counseling hotline available
The Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program has established a toll-free counseling hotline, 866-576-1101, offering free service to anyone in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone in McLennan, Bosque, Hill, Falls, Limestone and Freestone counties may call the number to obtain anonymous and confidential mental health services.
Pro-Life Waco to meet Sunday
Pro-Life Waco will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the parish hall of St. Mary’s Church, 1424 Columbus Ave. An Italian lunch will be served, with no buffet line, during the noon hour. Cost is $3 for adults, and children eat free.
For questions, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
Downsville VFD chili lunch
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will host its 37th annual chili lunch starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at 7701 S. Third St. in Waco.
Cost is $10, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new equipment or upkeep on existing equipment.
Because of coronavirus concerns, all orders will be to-go this year.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com or call 722-7052.
