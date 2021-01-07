Waco-area news briefs: TxDOT treating bridges to prepare for inclement weather

TxDOT treating bridges in case of snow

Starting Friday morning, TxDOT maintenance crews will be applying pretreatment to bridges and overpasses districtwide in preparation for the upcoming winter weather this weekend. TxDOT’s Waco District includes McLennan, Bell, Falls, Limestone, Hamilton, Hill, Bosque, and Coryell counties. Additionally, the mainlanes through the Interstate 35 construction project in Waco will be pretreated.

The pretreatment is a brine solution that helps prevent the ice and snow from adhering as precipitation falls on a road’s surface. Maintenance crews will pretreat all overpasses and bridges in the counties mentioned because those elevated roadway portions experience freezing temperatures first.

Young Marines registration sessions

The Heart of Texas Young Marines will be accepting new registrations from boys and girls, ages 8-18, interested in joining the program. Registration will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at 3310 N. 15-A St.

For more information, call 405-0649.

Crisis counseling hotline available