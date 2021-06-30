Waco-area news briefs: TXU, Caritas distributing free fans with Thursday pantry service

Free fans at Caritas

TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with canned goods, and fresh fruits and vegetables, as part of Caritas' drive-thru pantry service starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 300 S. 15th St.

No registration is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, with their trunks emptied before pulling into line. Staff members and volunteers will place the food order and fan in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.

For more information, call 254-753-4593, ext. 213.

Declaration of Independence reading

Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. The public is invited to attend.

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday