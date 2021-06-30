Waco-area news briefs: TXU, Caritas distributing free fans with Thursday pantry service

Free fans at Caritas
TXU Energy and Caritas of Waco will distribute hundreds of box fans, along with canned goods, and fresh fruits and vegetables, as part of Caritas' drive-thru pantry service starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at 300 S. 15th St.
No registration is required. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles, with their trunks emptied before pulling into line. Staff members and volunteers will place the food order and fan in the trunk or bed of the vehicle.
For more information, call 254-753-4593, ext. 213.
Declaration of Independence reading
Members of the McLennan County Criminal Defense Lawyers Association will gather on the steps of the county courthouse at noon Friday for a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. The annual ceremony is part of a statewide effort by local criminal defense lawyers affiliated with the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. The public is invited to attend.
Highway 6 cleanup Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges. To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.
Field of Flags Saturday in Mart
The eighth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event will be Saturday at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, near the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
A flag display ceremony will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and at 1 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be served, complete with homemade ice cream.
For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-705-2309.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.