Waco-area news briefs: Unbound Light Up The Dark 5K set for Saturday

First Monday legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

To make an appointment for a free legal advice session, call 254-733-2828.

Mentoring Alliance lunch

Mentoring Alliance will have its Central Texas lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Tickets cost $35.

It will be an opportunity for community members to learn more about Mentoring Alliance, formerly the Boys and Girls Clubs of Waco, and to support the ongoing work of the organization.

For more information, email at waco@thementoringalliance or call 254-752-6443.

Light Up The Dark 5K

Unbound will have a Light Up The Dark 5K race from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St.

It is a “glow-in-the-dark” run to raise money and awareness for the anti-human-trafficking work of Unbound.

Food trucks at the zoo for the event will include Chick-fil-A, Pops Lemonade, Tiff's Treats, and Kona Ice. Zoo events will start at 6:30 and include giraffe feeding, pelican feeding and a tortoise encounter.

A 1K "nugget" run will start at 7:15, and the 5K will start at 8.

For more information, go to runsignup.com/lightupthedark5k.

YMCA Healthy Kids Day

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will have a Healthy Kids Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30. The event will feature mini cooking and art classes for kids, games, bounce houses, face painting and more. Other area organizations will be present to share information and host activities.

For more information, call 254-776-6612.

