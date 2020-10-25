Waco-area news briefs: United Way Community Breakfast set for Thursday

Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Testing sites will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days it is operating. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva-based tests, and participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for a least 30 minutes before the test.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: Heritage Square, Fourth Street at Washington Avenue; and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com.
Cleveland Avenue block closed
City of Waco streets crew will be closing Cleveland Avenue from South 10th Street to South 11th Street, Monday through Friday, for street repairs. Detour signs will be in place.
Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and find alternate routes to minimize delays and traffic congestion.
United Way Community Breakfast
The United Way of Waco-McLennan County Board of Directors and staff will host the United Way Annual Community Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
It is a virtual event, which will be livestreamed at www.UnitedWayWaco.org.
The virtual breakfast event will present information on how the well-being of McLennan County children has changed over the past decade. Hear how United Way is joining forces with a core group of community leaders and residents to define their aspiration and collective action for a more thriving community for our youngest residents.
Community Fellowship Trunk or Treat
Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. Event organizers are asking attendees to limit themselves to one family per car, or at any given station.
For more information, email michelejones1215@gmail.com.
