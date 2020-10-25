Waco-area news briefs: United Way Community Breakfast set for Thursday

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Testing sites will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Heritage Square, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on days it is operating. Tests at Heritage Square also are saliva-based tests, and participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for a least 30 minutes before the test.