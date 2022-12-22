Waco-area news briefs: Unity Spiritual Center to host Christmas Eve candle lighting service

Salvation Army shelter

The Salvation Army shelter, 300 Webster Ave., will be open during the day as a warming station during the cold weather expected this week.

The service is free, and no registration is necessary. The shelter provides overnight shelter for men, women and families year-round. Those who wish to stay the night may do so.

Warming center extended

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management have opened the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave., as a warming center.

The warming center will be available 24 hours a day through 1 p.m. Sunday. Cots, blankets, meals ready to eat and bottled water will be available. Support workers and security will be on-site. Pets are accepted as long as they are in a crate.

Sykora pancake breakfast

The 25th annual Sykora Family Ford Christmas Eve Pancake Breakfast will run from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the dealership, 519 S. George Kacir Drive, along Interstate 35, in West. The dealership’s employees will cook and serve up free pancakes, sausage and beverages to more than 1,000 people.

The pancake breakfast is free and open to anyone who drives up or calls for delivery in West.

Trib will publish Sunday

The Tribune-Herald will publish a print edition on Christmas Day. Offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper will publish only an electronic edition Monday.

The e-edition, at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers.

Christmas Eve service

Unity Spiritual Center of Waco will hold its annual Christmas Eve candle lighting service at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, at 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.

This year's event will feature a Reader's Theatre presentation of "A Christmas Truce," which is based on actual events during World War I.

Wild Lights at the zoo

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society's Wild Lights display at the zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will be open form 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. Visits with Santa will be available through Friday.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free of charge. Zoo members receive a discount.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.