Waco-area news briefs: University High to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the University High School Gym, 3201 S. New Road.

Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.

Registration at covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

Blood drive at H-E-B

The H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive will have blood drives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Both drives will be at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.

For more information or an appointment, call 254-710-9400.

Ice cream social Saturday

Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social and bingo event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the activity center of the church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from the Bosqueville Cemetery. Money donated will be used for missions.

