Waco-area news briefs: University High to host free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday

Grocery giveaway at Greater Zion
Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.
The giveaway will include dry goods, canned goods, produce items and drinks.
For more information, call 254-722-7429.
Paws & Pride Festival
The Humane Society of Central Texas and Waco Pride Network will have the Love is Love Paws & Pride Festival from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St.
The event will include food trucks, vendor booths and fun activities. All money raised for the event will be divided between The Humane Society of Central Texas and the Waco Pride Network.
Dogs will be onsite for adoption. Vendors spaces are available for $45. For details, email vcollins@hsctx.org.
Local free HIV testing
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will celebrate National HIV Testing Day from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the Health District office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free rapid testing will be available. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, call 254-750-5499.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, Ascension Providence, Midway ISD and Waco ISD will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic with the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older, from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the University High School Gym, 3201 S. New Road.
Parents or a consenting adult must accompany their minor children for them to receive the vaccine.
Registration at covidwaco.com is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
Blood drive at H-E-B
The H-E-B on Valley Mills Drive will have blood drives from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Both drives will be at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 254-710-9400.
Ice cream social Saturday
Bosqueville United Methodist Church will have an ice cream social and bingo event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the activity center of the church, 7327 Rock Creek Road, directly across the street from the Bosqueville Cemetery. Money donated will be used for missions.
