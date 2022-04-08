Waco-area news briefs: Urban REAP, Baylor biology to host water festival

Free Easter egg hunts

Waco Parks and Recreation will have free Easter egg hunts Saturday at local community centers for ages 13 and under.

Hunts will start at 10 a.m. at South Waco, 2815 Speight Ave.; 11 a.m. at Dewey, 925 N. Ninth St.; and noon at Bledsoe-Miller, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Bellmead Family Dog Day

The city of Bellmead Animal Control Department will have its second annual Family Dog Day event from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Brame Park on Hogan Lane.

The purpose of the event is to educate residents on the importance of microchipping and keeping vaccines up to date. The city will offer free microchipping to pets owned by Bellmead residents, and a veterinarian will administer canine vaccines.

For more information, go to bellmead.com.

Waco Iris Society show

The Waco Iris Society's 2022 show will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the La Quinta Inn and Suites in Woodway, 6003 Woodway Drive.

The show and sale will open after iris judging is complete. The public is welcome, and the event is free.

Mosaic art demonstration

Art Guild of Central Texas will host a alive demonstration of mosaics by Rhonda Weldon, starting at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, Garden Room, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The event is free for members and first-time visitors.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Urban Reap water fest

Mission Waco's Urban REAP will have a water festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1509 N. 15th St. in partnership with Baylor University's biology department.

The event will feature activities for the whole family to learn all about water, and Baylor scientists will be present to answer water questions. It is a come-and-go event, and admission is free.

