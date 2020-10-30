Waco-area news briefs: USPS branch open late Tuesday

USPS branch open until 7 Tuesday
The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.
Since Sept. 4, the USPS has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots, including both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots from voters to election officials.
Baylor Law Veterans Clinic
The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.
Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians.
For more information, call 710-4244 or email LegalClinics@baylor.edu.
Mail-in ballot status tracker
The McLennan Elections Office has launched a new service to help voters track the status of their mail-in ballots. The Mail Ballot Activity button is available at www.mclennanvotes.com under the Nov. 3 Joint Election tab.
Voters who have applied to vote by mail can see if their ballot has been mailed out yet and if their returned ballot has reached the elections office.
Trunk or Treat event Saturday
Community Fellowship Church, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive, will host a Trunk or Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. Event organizers are asking that attendees limit themselves to one family per car. For more information, email michelejones1215@gmail.com.
Pro-Life Waco to meet Nov. 8
Pro-Life Waco will have its Second Sunday Ecumenical Pro-Life Gathering from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Parish Hall at St. Mary's Church, 1424 Columbus Ave.
Guest speaker State Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson will speak during the program hour from 1-2 p.m., offering his perspectives on how the national and state election results will affect pro-life legislation and the federal judiciary.
From noon to 1 p.m. an Italian lunch will be served. Cost is $3 for adults, and children free. For more information, contact John Pisciotta at 644-0407 or prolifewaco@gmail.com.
