Waco-area news briefs: USPS branch open late Tuesday

USPS branch open until 7 Tuesday

The United States Postal Service location at 430 W. State Highway 6 in Woodway will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to help voters with the return of their ballots.

Since Sept. 4, the USPS has processed and delivered more than 122 million ballots, including both blank ballots delivered from election officials to voters and completed ballots from voters to election officials.

Baylor Law Veterans Clinic

The Baylor Law Veterans Clinic will offer free estate planning for veterans and their spouses in Central Texas to commemorate Veterans Day. Space is limited and is available by appointment only from Monday through Nov. 6.

Telephonic intake appointments will cover the five documents to be drafted by the clinic: will, power of attorney, medical power of attorney, declaration of guardian, and directive to physicians.

For more information, call 710-4244 or email LegalClinics@baylor.edu.

