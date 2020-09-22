Waco-area news briefs: VA flu vaccination program starts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VA flu vaccination program starts

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2020-21 seasonal flu vaccination at all of its facilities. Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 9 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, in the Building 93 parking lot.

Veterans experiencing any signs and symptoms or who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are asked to postpone visiting VA facilities.

VA officials highly encourage veterans to get their flu vaccination at one of the local pharmacies or retail stores in its community care network to reduce face-to-face encounters within VA facilities, exposure to others and to avoid waiting in the screening line to get onto the VA grounds.

100 Club raising money for deputy's family

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.

The community can make direct donations by visiting 100clubhot.com. The donate button on the top of the main page will offer choices for support.