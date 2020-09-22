Waco-area news briefs: VA flu vaccination program starts

VA flu vaccination program starts
The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has launched its 2020-21 seasonal flu vaccination at all of its facilities. Vaccinations are offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 9 at the Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, 4800 Memorial Drive, in the Building 93 parking lot.
Veterans experiencing any signs and symptoms or who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 are asked to postpone visiting VA facilities.
VA officials highly encourage veterans to get their flu vaccination at one of the local pharmacies or retail stores in its community care network to reduce face-to-face encounters within VA facilities, exposure to others and to avoid waiting in the screening line to get onto the VA grounds.
100 Club raising money for deputy's family
The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.
The community can make direct donations by visiting 100clubhot.com. The donate button on the top of the main page will offer choices for support.
Donations are also being accepted at any First National Bank of Central Texas branch location.
For more information, call 337-0822.
Upcoming free COVID-19 testing
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Texas Department of Emergency Management are partnering to offer free COVID-19 testing this month and next month. Symptoms are not required to be tested, and all testing is done with a cheek swab.
The Waco Multi-Purpose Facility, 1020 Elm Ave., will host walk-up testing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. No registration is required.
Waco Fire Station No. 5, 4515 Bagby Ave., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 2. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
First Baptist Church of Lorena, 307 Center St., will host drive-thru testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8-10. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
For information about scheduled free testing events and other opportunities for testing in McLennan County, visit covidwaco.com/covid-testing/where-to-get-tested.
