Waco-area news briefs: Vaccination clinics at La Vega High School

Waco police chief to speak at Rotary
The Rotary Club of Waco will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will speak.
Cost to attend is free. Cost for lunch is $20. Reservations are required.
For reservations, call 254-776-2115 or email wacorotary@gmail.com.
La Vega vaccination clinic
La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340, will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday through September.
One clinic will be held on a Tuesday, Sept. 7, because of the Labor Day holiday. All clinics are for students, families and the Bellmead community at large.
For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson at 254-299-6700.
Medicare enrollment class
A Medicare enrollment class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
Anyone interested in learning about the Medicare program or who is approaching enrollment age of 65 is encouraged to attend and ask questions.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Spirit Bells fall rehearsals
Spirit Bells of McGregor will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the First Methodist Church of McGregor, 500 S. Madison.
Anyone interested in ringing with the community handbell ensemble is welcome to join as weekly rehearsals resume for the fall and Christmas seasons.
For more information, call 541-227-3360.
Providence clinic blood drive
Ascension Providence–Fish Pond will hosting a blood drive from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, at 6600 Fish Pond Road in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Jennifer Furrer at 254-235-3535.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.