Waco-area news briefs: Vaccination clinics at La Vega High School

Waco police chief to speak at Rotary

The Rotary Club of Waco will meet at noon Monday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian will speak.

Cost to attend is free. Cost for lunch is $20. Reservations are required.

For reservations, call 254-776-2115 or email wacorotary@gmail.com.

La Vega vaccination clinic

La Vega High School, 555 N. Loop 340, will host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 4:30 to 7 p.m. each Monday through September.

One clinic will be held on a Tuesday, Sept. 7, because of the Labor Day holiday. All clinics are for students, families and the Bellmead community at large.

For more information, call Dr. Peggy Johnson at 254-299-6700.

Medicare enrollment class

A Medicare enrollment class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

Anyone interested in learning about the Medicare program or who is approaching enrollment age of 65 is encouraged to attend and ask questions.