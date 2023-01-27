Waco-area news briefs: Valentine's dance planned at East Terrace House

Spring break coding class

The Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will offer a spring break coding class for ages 8-15 starting March 6. Registration ends Feb. 28.

Participants will create and play alongside friends in the intermediate computer programming class, and must bring their own laptops.

The class will meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Cost is $100 for YMCA members and $150 for nonmembers.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-776-6612.

Free healthy baking class

Healthy Baking with Texas A&M Agrilife will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The class is free and open to the public.

Agrilife will demonstrate how to modify recipes for good health by reducing saturated fats, sodium and added sugars. Participants will also learn how to modify recipes for common intolerances or allergies.

GriefShare Tuesday

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way, will start a new 13-week session of GriefShare with a meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meetings will continue at the same time through April 25.

Cost is $20, but scholarships are available. Snacks are provided each week.

To register, contact Becky Ritz at 254-857-9794 or rjritz@earthlink.net.

Valentine's dance

Historic Waco will have a Valentine’s Sweetheart dance from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.

The event will include refreshments, a chance to learn some ballroom steps, and dancing to the music of years past. The Baylor Ballroom Dance Society will be in attendance to help teach the basics. The event will take place downstairs and upstairs in the East Terrace Ballroom, and vintage clothing is strongly encouraged. Admission is $10, and an RSVP is required.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Keas House restoration

Susan Fulwiler will share the story of her and her husband's dream of a lifetime adventure restoring an 1880s Victorian house, the Keas House of Bosqueville, during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

Fulwiler will discuss the two-year process that revealed mysteries about the house and family that lived there.