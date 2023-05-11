Vines and Wines program

The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service will host the sixth annual Central Texas Vines and Wines program from 8:30 a.m. to 2:35 p.m. May 23 at Valley Mills Vineyards, 1686 Farm-to-Market Road 1637 in Valley Mills.

The Bagnasco family will be hosting and focusing on vineyard management.

A breakfast and a steak lunch will be provided during the program. Registration costs $35 and will start at 8:30 a.m.

RSVP before May 19 by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing Candace Chapman at candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Police memorial run May 20

The Waco Police Memorial Run will start at 8 a.m. May 20 at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Early registration fees is $35 for the 5K and $40 for the 10K through May 11, then $40 and $45 May 12 through race day, including walk-up registration.

To register, go to runsignup.com.

It will be a chipped race, hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, along with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

Packet pick-up will run from 4 to 8 p.m. May 18 at the Waco Police Department, 3115 Pine Ave., and start at 7 a.m. on race day.

Petworking at the Park

Petworking in the Park, sponsored by the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 20 at Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E. Bridge St.

Animal experts will provide free services for vaccinations, microchipping, pet health screenings, obedience training and pet adoption.

For more information, call 254-235-3204 or email info@centexchamber.com.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Poage Park, 100 Poage Drive in Woodway. Suzi Ickles will present a program on lettering on rocks and turning them into pieces of artwork to keep or give away. Attendees are invited to bring a sack lunch and beverage, or go with a group to a restaurant near the park.

Lunch with the Masters

“Texas Native Plants and Birds Photography” will be the topic for a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Juan Anaya will present a pictorial adventure of Texas native plants, wildlife and birds. Anaya will give tips on how to attract hummingbirds, pollinators and other wildlife with native plants and water features.

Participants should feel free to bring lunch to the session. It is free, and everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Child loss support group

The Waco While We’re Waiting support group for bereaved parents will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday. Parents who have lost a child at any age are welcome. For more information on the Waco group, email wacowhilewerewaiting@yahoo.com or go to whilewerewaiting.org.

Mother’s Day races

The Greater Waco Sports Commission will host a Mother’s Day 10K, 5K, and Fun Run on Saturday at Waco Surf, 5347 Old Mexia Road.

Registration is open through Friday and costs $50 for the 10K, $45 for the 5K, or $35 for the Fun Run.

Participants will receive a race shirt, a Waco Surf park and beach pass and, for those 21 and older, a mimosa on the beach.

Letter carriers food drive

The National Association of Letter Carriers will conduct its 31st annual national food drive this weekend.

To participate, residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag containing nonperishable foods next to their mailbox prior to the time of regular mail delivery on Saturday.

Post offices will collect food items all across the country to be donated to local pantries in their communities.

Mediterranean food

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for May is Mediterranean food. The class is free, and no registration is required.

Mother’s Day Brunch

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will host a free Mother’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Space is limited, and advance registration is required.

To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.