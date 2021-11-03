Waco-area news briefs: Veterans COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic Saturday

Cotton Palace Park meeting
The city of Waco will have a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park.
Public engagement opportunities will be offered over the next several months to share research, discuss site development opportunities and explore concept designs.
Downs DAR meeting
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery will be the topic for a program of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church's downtown location, 1300 Austin Ave.
VA COVID-19, flu shots
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.
Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA caregiver program who have received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.
Veterans must bring their VA ID and COVID-19 vaccination card.
Cleanup planned Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will conduct its Adopt-a-Highway cleanup from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Twin Bridges Park on Highway 6, meeting at the Adopt-a-Highway sign.
For more information, call 254-716-1485.
Blood drive Saturday
Baylor University Teal Residential College will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 206 Bagby Ave., in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call Kylie Drossner at 254-710-4231.
