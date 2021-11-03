Waco-area news briefs: Veterans COVID-19, flu vaccine clinic Saturday

Cotton Palace Park meeting

The city of Waco will have a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 700 S. 15th St., to discuss ongoing master planning efforts for the future of Cotton Palace Park.

Public engagement opportunities will be offered over the next several months to share research, discuss site development opportunities and explore concept designs.

Downs DAR meeting

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery will be the topic for a program of the Henry Downs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution at 1 p.m. Friday at First United Methodist Church's downtown location, 1300 Austin Ave.

VA COVID-19, flu shots

Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will have a COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 4800 Memorial Drive, outside Building 4.

Veterans and official caregivers enrolled in the VA caregiver program who have received the Moderna vaccine at least 6 months ago or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least 2 months ago are eligible for the booster. All other veterans are eligible to receive the flu vaccine.